Three poachers arrested for killing sambar

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Tension prevailed at a border village in Karwar taluk after a team of forest officials and police raided a house and arrested three people for killing a sambar deer. Officials also recovered the fresh pelt and some meat of the animal.

The raid was carried out at Kamargaon, the last village on the borders of Karnataka and Goa. The arrested Tamdo Velip, Sangto Velip and Tukaram Velip. But soon after the arrest, the team were in for a shock.

With villagers outnumbering the raiding team, the women sat in front of the jeep and demanded that the men be released. The village head argued with the forest officials that they poached the animal for the village goddess. Upon inquiring, the villagers said the goddess had sought wild meat and hence, the trio went for poaching. But the forest officials explained to them about wildlife laws, and quipped that the same goddess has sent them to conduct the raid.

“We were able to recover only a small amount of meat from the poached sambar. We believe there could be 15 kg meat more hidden somewhere in the village or in a house. When the villagers showed resistance and tried to attack the raid team, the police team from Kadra police station came to the rescue and ensured that the accused are brought to the range and handed over to judicial custody. Sambar is placed in the top schedule of wildlife laws and killing the animal may attract imprisonment of three to seven years,” said a forest official from Kali Tiger Reserve.

The village is located about 135 km from Dandeli, and it was not an easy task for the team to conduct the raid. The team travelled there with the police team. The village had to be reached after travelling about 30 km through Goa.