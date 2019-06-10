Home States Karnataka

BSY concludes 3-day drought review tour

The three-day tour did not come without its share of controversies with Yeddyurappa being caught on tape threatening officials.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Yeddyurappa speaks to villagers during his tour of drought-hit areas | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday concluded his three-day drought review of Badami, Hungund, Koppal, Gangavati, Lingasugur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal — the place from where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will begin his Grama Vastavya from June 21. He plans to submit a report that includes criticism on the government’s handling of the drought situation.

The three-day tour did not come without its share of controversies with Yeddyurappa being caught on tape threatening officials. On the final day of his drought-review, Yeddyurappa tore into the coalition government over land sale to JSW accusing it of receiving kickbacks.

BJP postpones protest by a day
The three-day sit-in protest called by the BJP against the land sale to JSW in Ballari has been postponed by a day. The protest that was to begin on June 13 will begin a day later since Yeddyurappa has been asked to attend a meeting with national president Amit Shah on June 13. State unit presidents from across the country along with general secretaries are expected to meet with Shah for a congratulatory meeting post the results.

