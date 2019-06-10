Karnad had a soft corner for Dharwad, all his Kannada works were published here

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Dharwad was the favourite city of Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad, say his close associates here. Though he was born in Maharashtra, spent his childhood in Sirsi and did his higher education in England, he had a lot of affection for Dharwad where he spent around six years in the 1950s, completing his high school and degree before leaving for England.

Karnad's first play Yayati written in 1960 was published by Manohar Granthamala of Dharwad and from there he never turned back. The play also bagged the Mysore State Award in 1962.

He was inspired and encouraged by great writers like D R Bendre, V K Gokak and others from Dharwad which firmed up his bond with the city.

Hanumant Kakhandiki, an associate of Karnad, said he had studied in Bassel Mission School and Karnatak College here which gained him many friends and connections in the city.

"He was very particular about a few things. Every time he used to get his footwear repaired at a particular shop and buy some jamun from an old woman sitting in front of the Granthamala. Even after he shot to fame, there was no change in his attitude. He used to mingle with all the people in the Granthamala which was the focal point for people involved in the literary field," he said.

Lohit Naykar, another close associate of Karnad, said he was like an open book and never hid anything from anybody. Naykar said 13 major works of Karnad were published by Manohar Granthamala, showing his attachment to the city.

Abdul Khan, a friend of Karnad, said he refused to sell his house in Saraswatpur though many people made inquiries about it. He eventually sold it only after the buyer agreed to maintain it in the same condition without carrying out renovations.

Karnad also helped develop Kalabhavan and Srijana auditorium at KCD College. Earlier, Kalabhavan was having two sheds (green rooms) -- one for the hero and another for the heroine -- before Karnad took the initiative to construct the existing building.

In order to help artists, Karnad left a fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh with the Srijana auditorium. He took the decision after coming to know that the rent of the auditorium was not affordable for artists. This has helped them perform three shows every year.

The Kannada Sahitya Sambrahama held in Dharwad is also the brainchild of Karnad. Giraddi Govindaraj, a noted critic, took the responsibility of leading the sambrahama at Karnad's suggestion. Since 2013, the sambrhama is being held every year on a grand scale.