Karnataka crisis: Ignored Congress leaders want change of guard at the helm

BENGALURU: “In politics, you either share power or you at least care for those who you did not share (power) with. When you fail on both the fronts, disaster strikes,” a senior Congress minister said explaining, in a nutshell, the crisis that the party is facing in Karnataka.

With a cabinet expansion scheduled on Wednesday, Congress is still unlikely to induct any of its MLAs into the vacant berth it has from its quota.

In fact, one independent MLA each is likely to be inducted from quotas of Congress and JDS. Sources from JDS suggested that in all likelihood, one berth from its quota will be kept vacant.

That leaves the already disgruntled lot of Congress nowhere.

As disgruntlement grows, so does the sentiment that a change of leadership at the state level is the need of the hour. Right on top of the hit list is Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah closely followed by KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“It is almost like there is no high command. Whatever decisions are taken at the state level, however illogical and unjust, become final. I am tired of this never-ending game,” said B C Patil, MLA of Hirekerur and a ministerial berth aspirant who has now given up.

But the likes of senior leader Ramalinga Reddy are hopeful while MLAs like Ramesh Jarkiholi and Roshan Baig have almost been declared by the Congress as ‘no hope’ cases.

“There is an urgent need to reshuffle the leadership in Karnataka. What kind of leaders form their own coterie, factions and preference groups within the party and work only in their favour? It is humiliating for those who have been loyal to the party for decades to see the likes of Zameer Ahmed catapult to prominence while we are sidelined,” a senior Congress MLA said.

With the Congress’ high command refusing to be more proactive and hibernating in the post-poll sulking mode, state units of the party in Rajasthan, Telangana and even Karnataka are falling apart. With leaders of the state unit accused of either being selfish or indifferent by MLAs, it has almost reduced the party to a ‘to each his own’ mode.

Post Wednesday’s cabinet expansion, the coalition is bracing for more challenges that will come its way from those within as well as outside.