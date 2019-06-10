Home States Karnataka

Project in Western Ghats raises greens’ hackles

They have urged the government to withdraw approval for the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project.

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government's move to set up a power transmission line between Karnataka and Goa, which will require 177 hectares of forest land in Western Ghats, has invited the wrath of wildlife activists. 

The 400-kV power transmission line from Karnataka to Goa was on the cards for power evacuation from generation projects located at Rajgarh (Tamnar) in Chhattisgarh. Part of the National Grid System, this additional feed line will be implemented by Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd at a cost of `265.57 crore.

According to the authorities concerned, transmission line projects are environment-friendly and do not involve any disposal of hazardous substances in the land, air and water. The constructional features of 400-kV transmission line is such that it will not divide the existing forest because of long spans between the towers (400 metres).

Wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni said the foremost option for such linear intrusion project is to avoid important wildlife habitats as these intrusions have a range of immediate and long-term negative impacts, both ecologically and socially.

Activists said already this region has lost its virgin forest due to expansion of the National Highway-4A and many other projects. "There should be a balance between development and conservation. If we are losing wildlife habitats, then attempts should be made to compensate it," he urged.

