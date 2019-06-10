Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

Tejasvi Surya’s youngest voter is a school lad

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday told the world who his youngest voter was. Vivan, a young schoolboy who met the newly elected MP, spoke all about the need for a cleaner India, responsibility of citizens, including his own family, over garbage management, and how he wants the MP to ask people not to dump garbage irresponsibly.

Just as Tejasvi was bidding him goodbye, the little one claimed to have voted for the MP. The room burst into laughter, and young Vivan explained that he had accompanied him mom, who let him press the button on the EVM. All that Vivan wanted was a big ink mark on his finger. Of course, the spirit of the boy was well appreciated. But was there a poll code violation in there? Just asking.

Mafia scuttles Dr G’s clean initiatives

Guess why Bengaluru continues to stink, and garbage remains an insurmountable mountain? Because someone wants it to remain so. Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who has been seeking to streamline garbage in the city and even working out a proposal to generate power from waste, has hit a mega roadblock. Sources in his ministry said some powerful vested interests were blocking Parameshwara and scuttling all his efforts from within, but were too scared to breathe their names. Curious, TNIE dug up and found out that those blocking him are part of the garbage mafia, for who waste is gold. The powerful three are keenly watching developments and making covert moves. Such is the position they hold that even powerful politicians find it difficult to deal with them.

Speaker’s jig at hometown habba

It was Saturday night fever alright at the Srinivasapura habba, and we had one more dancing neta whose video went viral. Except that Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar didn’t go all out with the jhatkas and matkas, he just made a diffident attempt to shake a leg, and maybe his hands. In fact, he tried to excuse himself, saying he was not the dancing sort, but under pressure from followers, and the beat of the drums, he finally loosened up. Besides which, Srinivasapura is his home constituency, and one can’t rub habba revellers and vote banks the wrong way!

Politicians and the poll flip-flop

Journalists, often called the watchdogs of democracy, share a special relationship with politicians. That relationship is possible only when communication lines are open between the two. All through election season, politicians were quick to pick up calls from journalists -- no matter whether they were at rallies, election meetings or programmes -- and courteously explain why they can’t answer the call. But now that election season is over, netas are back to their “unreachable” ways. Calls to their numbers go unanswered, with no explanatory messages. The honeymoon is over, now is the time to reveal true colours.