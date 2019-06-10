We may be suspended for doing our job: Foresters

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of forest officials from Virajpet division in Kodagu district is facing suspension for trying to do their duty. The forest team, led by a ACF and Ranger had booked a case on a property owner in Makuta range of Virajpet territorial division and had also seized earth moving machine which was used in the crime.

As per the complaint filed in January 2019, the accused property owner had made a new road till his property though as per the government records only right of pathway is there and no provision of any road. The three-foot wide road which connected the main road to the isolated property of the accused was opposed by the local forest department.

“A case was booked against the property owner for making the road without anyone’s knowledge. Any change in land use, especially when it is for non forestry purpose must seek permission from the central authorities. But now the property owner backed by few politically connected people is bringing pressure on the government to transfer few select officials from the division,” a wildlife activist from Kodagu told TNIE.

Sources said that the property owner has stacked up timber logs and he wants to clear the lot before the monsoon, hence the pressure is being brought on the forest heads.Sources said a senior Congress leader from Kodagu has given written appeal to Forest Minister Satish Jarkoholi demanding transfer of officials from Virajpet division.

“It’s clear that some of the political leaders are trying to safeguard those who are breaking laws and punishing the forest officials who are doing their duty. There are many isolated properties in Malnad districts which do not have right of way in the form of motorable roads. Despite this, many owners try to use their influence and demand roads,” the activist added.