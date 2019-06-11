Decide if corporators should submit assets statement: Karnataka Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty issued a notice to several officials, asking them to take a decision on whether corporators of the BBMP have to submit a statement of assets and liabilities (SAL) or can be exempted.



The notice by Justice Shetty was issued to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD) as well as the Commissioner, the Mayor and the Opposition Leader of the civic agency.



Acting on a complaint seeking action against corporators for failing to submit these statements, Justice Shetty said in the notice, “It appears to me the corporators can be considered public servants within the meaning of the member of a statutory body or a Corporation established by the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act. The legal position appearing in the representation of the complainant appears to be correct.”



The officials have been given six weeks to submit their comments. However, Justice Shetty also observed that for all these years, no corporator or member of local bodies had submitted such statements, nor were they called upon by the Lokayukta to do so.



“Under these circumstances, I am of the view, it is in the interest of justice hear the Principal Secretary of UDD, Commissioner, Mayor and Opposition Leader of BBMP, before a final decision is taken with regard to the grievances of the complainant", he said.



The complaint was filed by HM Venkatesh, a resident of Judicial Layout who claims to be a social worker. It may be noted that currently, MLAs and MLCs are submitting the SAL every year to the Lokayukta. Justice Shetty said that it was desirable to get the same method for all elected members of statutory or non-statutory bodies covered under the definition of public servant. As per Section 22 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, they are liable to submit SAL every year.



The Lokayukta said that the Mayor or Commissioner of the BBMP should seek the guidance and suggestions from corporators on the issue. “Any Corporator can also make their submission before me orally in person or through their advocates or in writing on July 15, the next date of hearing,” he said.

