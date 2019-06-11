Families think of shifting after repeated cave-ins

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Repeated cave-in incidents at Kasaba Extension in Naragund town has left residents worried. They are now thinking of shifting to other safer areas in the town.

On Saturday morning, a wall of a house was collapsed after the earth around it caved-in. On the same night, the wall of a neighbouring house was also coming down. Luckily, all four members of Miyasab Mirji family escaped unhurt. The walls of both the houses caved-in back to back in a day.

The incident happened at the houses of Chennabasappa Hadimani and Miyasab Mirji.In the last five months, earth around four houses were caved-in here.