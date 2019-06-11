Home States Karnataka

For Karnad, Bengaluru’s health was more important than his own

In September 2016, several groups across the city were up in arms against the steel bridge project. Karnad, already ill by then, still showed up to the protest.  

Activist Girish Karnad at an event with a Me Too Urban Naxal placard

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In September 2016, several groups across the city were up in arms against the steel bridge project. Karnad, already ill by then, still showed up to the protest.    

“Despite my illness I came here to say we do not need the Steel bridge. For me city’s health is more important than my health,’’ he had said then. When it came to showing his support for causes he believed in, Karnad did not hold back. His views, however, made him unpopular with a section of society.

He was reportedly on top of the hit list of the assassins who murdered Gauri Lankesh because of his liberal and secular views but they had to change their ‘target’ because of logistical reasons such as lack of easy accessibility to him.

The investigation in the Gauri murder case had revealed that the conspirators had drawn the hit list nearly one year ago before they shot her down outside her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017. “Karnad was number one on their hit list and Gauri was in the second spot,” sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express.

“Because of his health condition, Karnad had restricted his movements for the last couple of years and would seldom go out of his residence, making it difficult for the assassins to target him. They started tracking Gauri, instead,” sources said.

The City police had, however, posted a cop outside his residence to keep a watch as he refused police protection.

Girish Karnad

