Hassan: Teacher beats up student for not solving sum

Vishvanath, the teacher, had allegedly beaten up Bharath Kumar, a Class 4 student, with a stick, when the latter failed to solve a multiplication question.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

An injured Bharat Kumar

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A primary school student was allegedly beaten up by his teacher for failing to understand and solve a Mathematics question, at Government primary school in Uddur village of Holenarasipur taluk on Monday.

The student has severe injuries on his back, hands and right leg. The teacher had also abused Bharath with foul language.

In his complaint to the Block Education Officer, former member of Gram Panchayat Sangappa stated that the teacher has hit his son severely. Bharath was down with fever after the incident and refused to go to the school, Sangappa added.

