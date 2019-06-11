Home States Karnataka

'Karnad lived most of his life in Kannada and Karnataka'

Known for his scholarly writings, plays and simplicity, globally acclaimed Girish Karnad is only a memory now. 

Published: 11th June 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor, writer Girish Karnad passes away at 81. (File Photo | EPS)

By Dr Nataraja Thalaghattapura
Express News Service

Though Dr Girish Karnad did his higher studies in Oxford University and had command over many languages, he lived most of his life in Kannada and Karnataka. Protesting all gender bias in his plays, Karnad, an atheist, sketched the characters of women, showing them as the representatives of modern women folk.

Initially, Karnad had intended to write his first play 'Yayathi', based on existentialism, in English but later he changed his mind, saying that it would be more powerful if written in Kannada. He wrote plays in both Kannada and English, a rarity in the literary world.  

Karnad, born to Krishna Bai and Rao Saheb on May 19, 1938 at Matheran in Maharashtra, had inherited both progressiveness and modernism from his family. 

Karnad had written nine plays by the time he was chosen for Jnanapit award in 1999. Following that, the Karnataka government staged all his plays like a festival, and all of them ran full houses. Various issues like history, folk and social issues were the subject matter of 14 plays, starting from Yayathi to Rakshasa Thangadi. 

Not only writing them,  he also acted in plays like Madras Players, Dore Edipus and Jokumaraswamy. He was honoured with the Swarna Kamala for a documentary called The Lamp in the Niche. He also left his impression in feature films like Samskara, besides directing, story and script writing for Kannada movies too. 

Not only for Kannada and Karnataka, Karnad was the conscience of India. He brought to life the nature of human beings through his many different characters and led his life as reflected in his writings.

Known for his scholarly writings, plays and simplicity, globally acclaimed Girish Karnad is only a memory now. 

(As told to Yathiraju)

(The author is a writer and Associate Professor at BNM Degree College in city, has done his M Phil on the topic 'Karnad's Play - A Study' and his PhD on "Cultural Exploration on Modern Kannada Plays")

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad Girish Karnad death Girish Karnad plays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp