Karnad’s demise: Cabinet expansion gets postponed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated cabinet expansion scheduled to take place on Wednesday will now have to wait. Following the demise of Jnanapith awardee and litterateur Girish Karnad, the state government on Monday announced a three-day mourning period effectively stalling all government celebrations and programs. The cabinet expansion has now been postponed to Friday, June 14 at 1 pm.



“Following the demise of Jnanpith awardee writer and actor Girish Karnad, the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 12 has been postponed to Friday, June 14 at 1 PM,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office. With this, the wait for two independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, gets longer.