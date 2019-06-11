Mysore Palace tiles to be fixed

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The floor tiles of Mysuru Palace — that have been damaged at several places, after bearing the brunt of the flow of visitors and careless repairing from many years — are touted to get a new life as the Regional Conservation Laboratory is preparing to renovate the tiles.

The floor tiles adorning Mysuru Palace have always received attention for its intricate pattern and rare colour scheme that is a valuable addition in embellishing the palace.

The tiles, including the ones with peacock patterns and signature light blue shades in the marriage pavilion, have been damaged in several spots. What’s worse, is the gaps have been filled with cement, damaging the beauty of the place.

Prompted by the damages, palace authorities looked for options of scientific renovation. Last year, there were discussions on procuring the tiles from its original manufacturer in the United Kingdom.

Now, the Regional Conservation Laboratory in Mysuru, has come forward to restore the tiles. According to Senior Conservator at RCL Biyas Ghosh, the palace authorities had approached RCL’s director general to pursue the restoration of the tiles following which an extensive survey was done.