Our Kannada roots, Emergency of 1975 brought us closer: Kasaravalli on Karnad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was the time of the emergency and two people from Karnataka found themselves bonding over Kannada in Pune. One was Girish Karnad, the then director of the Film and Television Institute of India, the other was Girish Kasaravalli, who went on to become a noted filmmaker as well.

“When I went for the interview, Karnad was on the selection board. When I was in my final year, he became the director. He was not teaching us but was into administration. When the emergency was declared, it was a new thing for us and I was curious to know more. We would discuss it with Karnad and our Kannada roots brought us together,” Kasaravalli told The New Indian Express.

The duo maintained their friendship through the years, even after shifting back to Bengaluru. “He would watch all my movies. When I made Gulabi Talkies, he wrote a letter appreciating it. He would discuss the movie everywhere and insist that people watch it,” Kasaravalli recalled.

Commenting on Karnad as a playwright, he said, “He is amazing. The way he thinks is different. I like Hayavadana and Nagamandala.” The last time he met Karnad was two years ago. “I was making a documentary on Venkatesh Murthy. Despite his illness, Karnad agreed to talk. Around four months back, I called to invite him for my daughter’s wedding, but he said he could not make it. That was the last time I spoke to him,” he said.