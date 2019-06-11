Home States Karnataka

Two arrested in Karnataka for 'abusive' video against Deve Gowda family: Police

Identified by police as Siddaraju, a petrol pump attendant, and Chamraju, a cab driver, they were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two men have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in Karnataka for allegedly posting a video abusing former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his family on social media.

On a complaint from a ruling JD(S) office-bearer, the two, said to be party supporters, were arrested Saturday under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

The duo was peeved at the poor performance of JD(S) in the recent Lok Sabha election and blamed "family politics" of the JDS supremo Gowda for it, police said.

Identified by police as Siddaraju, a petrol pump attendant, and Chamraju, a cab driver, they were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The arrest comes amid the raging debate over liberty of citizens following the arrest of a journalist in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable comments against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court Tuesday ordered immediate release of the journalist, Prashant Kanojia, saying fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".

The court, however, deprecated the journalist for his posts against Adityanath and said it did not approve of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Journalist arrest JDS Press Freedom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp