Home States Karnataka

Vasudev: He exposed me to the best of literature

I met Girish Karnad, for the first time, in 1963 in Chennai. Late YN Krishnamurthy, editor of Prajavani and Kannada Prabha, brought him to meet me.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S G Vasudev
Express News Service

I met Girish Karnad, for the first time, in 1963 in Chennai. Late YN Krishnamurthy, editor of Prajavani and Kannada Prabha, brought him to meet me. I was studying at the College of Arts and Crafts, Chennai, at that time. We became good friends. He exposed me to the best of literature, introduced me to great writers like A K Ramanujan, U R Ananthamurthy, Chandrashekhara Kambara, B V Karanth and others. He got me to put up an exhibition of my artworks in Dharwad in 1967, where I met great Kannada poet D R Bendre.

Girish was closely connected with the art and artists of Chennai, both at the College of Arts and the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, where I had made my home and studio. I got involved with amateur theatre group ‘The Madras Players’ through him. We worked on the award-winning Kannada films ‘Samskara’ and ‘Vamsha Vriksha’. Girish was a good artist, and also played the tabla.

I moved to Bengaluru in 1988 with my son, after my artist wife Arnawaz passed away. Girish knew her well and made a documentary on her. He moved to Bengaluru in 1990 with his family. It was not just friends but families who knitted together. I have lost a good friend who inspired my life.

The writer is an award-winning painter

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp