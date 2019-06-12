Ex-VCs point out inconsistencies in selecting search committees

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forum of Former vice-chancellors of Karnataka State Universities (FVCK) on Monday pointed out inconsistencies in the appointment of members of the search committee by the governor’s office. The three-member committee, which includes nominees by the University Grants Commission and the government, is in charge of selecting vice-chancellors across universities in the state.

It is unfair to include persons below the rank of the vice-chancellor in the committee for the selection of V-C candidates, said the forum in a public letter.

The forum said, “The selection committee is supreme in recommending the names for the post of the vice-chancellor of any university and the committee shall consist of an academic (expert in the field of education) and a former vice-chancellor who has excelled in the administration and worked for the overall development of universities.”

Apart from the recent incident in Shivamogga, where inconsistency was seen in the appointment of a search committee, Secretary of the forum, R M Srinivas Gowda, told The New Indian Express that two other instances were also pointed out to the governor in the letter.

A third problem was the reappointment of members to the board of management, said Srinivas, “as the university act allows members to be appointed to the board just once.”While their earlier attempts to get in touch with the governor about the issue turned futile, the forum is hoping for some response this time round.