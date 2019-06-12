Karnataka govt decides to review land sale to Jindal Steel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coming under pressure, the HD Kumaraswamy government has suddenly decided to reconsider its decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to Jindal Steel Works (JSW) in Ballari.



The CM tweeted on Tuesday, “I have discussed the issue regarding the sale of land to JSW with deputy CM Parameshwara and Industries minister KJ George and directed them to review it and place it before the cabinet again.’’

The decision to sell the land at much below market price had come under fire from opposition BJP, farmers and even senior Congress leader HK Patil. BJP had even threatened to launch a state-wide campaign from June 13.

Only a fortnight ago, the cabinet had okayed sale of 3,667 acres in Ballari to JSW for a little over Rs 48 crore. The opposition had claimed that the market value of the land was about Rs 7,000 crore.