Tamil Nadu won’t allow Mekedatu project: CM Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed apprehensions over Tamil Nadu’s attempts to stop Karnataka from going ahead with its Mekedatu drinking water project.“We have submitted DPR for implementation of the project. Tamil Nadu will not allow the project that easily... We, however, have to keep trying,” the CM told Water Resources Department officials.

He said Bengaluru will face drinking water crisis in future and it is better to look at other sources like Linganamakki and Tungabandra dams. He directed the officials to speed up projects to bring water from Linganamakki to provide water to Bengaluru and other towns. Earlier in the day, the CM also held a meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials and directed them to expedite work to complete all pending projects.