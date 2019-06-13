Kannada flag flies high at this Gadag mutt’s fair

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Here is a mutt, where devotees and seers celebrate the annual fair by hoisting Kannada flags on the top of the chariot. On Tuesday, the Bramhanand chariot of Bhairanahatti Doreswamy mutt was spruced up and on the top were perched Kannada flags, to create awareness about Kannada. The unique fair is organised in Bhairanahatti village near Naragund. The devotees also worship the flag as god and this is the only mutt where flags are taken along with the chariot in a jatha inside whole village. The villagers salute the flag during the procession.

Chief pontiff of mutt Shantaling seer also takes a flag in his hand and leads the jatha. The chariot goes to every nook and corner of Bhairanahatti village. Hundreds of devotees attended the jatra mahotsav. Mahantlingayya Viraktamath, a devotee said, “I have been attending this fair for a few years now, and I am impressed by the Kannada flag idea.

If mutt seers inculcate such programmes, then devotees and children will adopt the same,” he said. Chandru Chavan, another devotee said, “We have been celebrating this annual fair from the last 25 years. Though the devotees worship Shiva, Rudra and other gods, they also give equal importance to the flags,” he added.

44-day Rajyotsava fair

Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated here for a span of 44 days, during which, the Kannada Flag hoisting is done and devotees pay their respect to Kannadambe (Bhuvaneshwari Goddess). Vivid literature related activities are organised in the mutt premises during the evening. On the final day, students who secure highest rank in Kannada medium SSLC and PUC, are felicitated.