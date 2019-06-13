KMF milk on its way to Delhi in condensed form

Home States Karnataka

Published: 13th June 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After conducting successful trials, the IT Capital will soon supply milk to New Delhi. 
Heads of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Mother Dairy, Delhi, will hold an interaction in the next couple of days to finalise details, before supplying condensed milk on a regular basis. This follows successful trials and certification.

MT Kulkarni, director, marketing, KMF, told TNIE that this was the first time condensed milk was sent to Delhi, though 29 years ago, milk was sent to Mother Dairy, Kolkata; but not 2,000 km by train through a two-day journey. The first consignment on trial basis comprising 43,430 litres of condensed milk (equivalent to 1.03 lakh litres of milk) was sent on Sunday. The rail tanker was loaded at Renigunta, AP. 

Mother Dairy certified milk quality

The milk, procured from Mandya Milk Union, was chilled at 2 degrees Celsius. Mother Dairy certified the milk quality on Tuesday. “Demand for cow milk and ghee is increasing in North India, especially in Delhi, where buffalo milk is common. The demand is not just from locals, but migratory population also and KMF is working on it. People have accepted KMF quality after tasting its long shelf life milk (Goodlife),” Kulkarni said.

He said that after details are finalised, there will be no need to procure additional quantity of milk as excess is already available. KMF procures 82 lakh litres of milk every day, of which 55 lakh litres are sold for domestic consumption, 10 lakh litres supplied in bulk to Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

