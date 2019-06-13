Maddur coconuts a hot seller in north India 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With temperatures soaring in Delhi, Rajasthan and other north Indian states, farmers in Mandya and Mysuru are making a kill as tender coconut prices have shot up to Rs 32 a piece in the market. Maddur, which has the biggest tender coconut market in Mandya district, supplies 60-80 truckloads (8 lakh tender coconuts) to various parts of the country on a daily basis.

Trucks from north Indian states also make a beeline to Maddur tender coconut market to get stocks from farmers. There has been a similar demand for tender coconuts in Pandavapura, Gowdahalli, Mandya and Chanarayapatna markets in recent months. However, the dry spell and peak summer in Mysuru region has hit the yield triggering sharp rise in its price.

Chandre Gowda of Mandya said he sells tender coconuts at Rs 15 to Rs 18 per piece in his farm. “However, I have bought a load of 4,000 tender coconuts as the market price is Rs 27 after deducting commission, transportation and labour.” he said.

He said farmers have made some money by selling tender coconuts in the last three months. Another farmer Manche Gowda said the situation would have been even better if they had rains. “However, we have managed to get better yield when compared to the previous years that were hit by severe drought,” he said.

Shivachandra, a commission agent, said the demand had swelled in last two years as the mercury levels and humidity has increased across the country. “Demand is high in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rajasathan. These states require more than 120 loads but we are able to supply only 40 to 60 loads daily,” he said. Shop owners and commission agents have a tie-up with traders in Mumbai, Delhi and other places where the best quality tender coconuts are sent while the rest is sent to Bengaluru. Tender coconuts are sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 in these cities.

Farmers allege that the middlemen or commission agents make more money than the growers. They deduct 15 tender coconuts on every hundred besides commission, charged Chandrappa of Sanne Koppal in Malavalli. Tender coconut market in Maddur recorded on an average of Rs 1 crore business during the season as many farmers in Mandya, Mysuru and even in Chamarajanagar districts depend on it. The government has opened three more markets in Mandya district other than the one in Chanarayapatna to facilitate the farming community.