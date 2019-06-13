Home States Karnataka

Rani Chennamma Express to sport a new look

The makeover is getting done at century-old Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi itself.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Workers spruce up a rake at the carriage repair workshop in Hubballi | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Under Project Utkrish, which was launched by Indian Railways last year, rakes of more than 20 trains of the South Western Railway are being upgraded and colours of the coaches of these trains are also being changed. Rakes of Hubballi-Varanasi- Hubballi Express train have already got a makeover and soon, Rani Chennamma Express — which runs between Kolhapur and Bengaluru via Hubballi — will also change its colour.

The makeover is getting done at century-old Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi itself. Under the project, Rs 60 lakh is allotted to develop rakes of each train with smart facilities like smooth toilet flush, LED lighting, attractive PVP stickers, braille signage, bio-toilets in every coach and many more. The colour of the coaches will change to yellow and blood red.

Besides Varanasi and Rani Chennamma Express, the Hubballi workshop will be upgrading more than 18 rakes soon. The workshop has already upgraded rakes of Hubballi-Varanasi Express and it started running on May 25. Stickers like Taj Mahal, Vidhana Soudha, Delhi Red Fort and pictures of other heritage structures will be displayed in the coaches. 

Coaches of the Varanasi train have already been upgraded by the workshop and put into service. Carriage Repair Workshop deputy chief manager Jayant Ramachandran said implementation of Project Utkrisht began with Central Railways and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, upgrading the coaches. However, for the South Western Railway, the coaches are redeveloped at Hubballi workshop only, he added.

“Most of the complaints about Indian railways are related to cleanliness. Rakes upgraded under the project will help change that image for passengers. Fire extinguishers are placed at every coach to use in case of emergency. Improved facilities in the coaches will ensure a comfortable train journey for passengers,” Ramachandran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rani Chennamma Express South Western Railway Indian Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp