Village stay not political gimmick, will bridge govt-people gap: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine days before he starts his village stay programme from Gurmitkal in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed it as an initiative to bridge the gap between people and the administration.“Village stay is not a political gimmick and I am not doing it for any publicity. This is being done bring administration close to people and bridge the gap,” the CM said while addressing Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Zilla Panchayats.

The CM is starting the village stay programme from June 21 from a village in Gurmitkal taluk. “From 10 am to 6 pm, people from the region can meet us with their grievances. DCs ZP CEOs and state officers will also be present and we will try to resolve issues on the spot,” the CM said explaining the purpose of the programme. Opposition BJP had termed it as a political gimmick to divert public attention from other important issues.

The CM asked officers present during the meeting to visit villages to monitor works taken up to provide relief to people hit by drought and also implementation of various programmes. The officers must ensure speedy disposal of applications related to revenue department and also not to cause any inconvenience people applying for conversion of land for industrial purposes, he said.

He directed the officials to visit hostels for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe students to check quality of food and other amenities provided to the students. They must also ensure that illegal occupants are be removed from such hostels, he directed.

Ensure supply of seeds and fertilizers

As farmers wait for the monsoon to start the agricultural activities, Kumaraswamy directed the officials to ensure that farmers do not face shortage of fertilizers and seeds. “The officials needed to be prepared to ensure supply of fertilizers and seeds and also handle any other issues so that farmers do not face any problems when they start agricultural activities,” the CM said.