Home States Karnataka

Village stay not political gimmick, will bridge govt-people gap: HDK

The CM is starting the village stay programme from June 21 from a village in Gurmitkal taluk.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has issued a stern warning to the media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Nine days before he starts his village stay programme from Gurmitkal in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed it as an initiative to bridge the gap between people and the administration.“Village stay is not a political gimmick and I am not doing it for any publicity. This is being done bring administration close to people and bridge the gap,” the CM said while addressing Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Zilla Panchayats.

The CM is starting the village stay programme from June 21 from a village in Gurmitkal taluk. “From 10 am to 6 pm, people from the region can meet us with their grievances. DCs ZP CEOs and state officers will also be present and we will try to resolve issues on the spot,” the CM said explaining the purpose of the programme. Opposition BJP had termed it as a political gimmick to divert public attention from other important issues.

The CM asked officers present during the meeting to visit villages to monitor works taken up to provide relief to people hit by drought and also implementation of various programmes. The officers must ensure speedy disposal of applications related to revenue department and also not to cause any inconvenience people applying for conversion of land for industrial purposes, he said.

He directed the officials to visit hostels for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe students to check quality of food and other amenities provided to the students. They must also ensure that illegal occupants are be removed from such hostels, he directed. 

Ensure supply of seeds and fertilizers 
As farmers wait for the monsoon to start the agricultural activities, Kumaraswamy directed the officials to ensure that farmers do not face shortage of fertilizers and seeds. “The officials needed to be prepared to ensure supply of fertilizers and seeds and also handle any other issues so that farmers do not face any problems when they start agricultural activities,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp