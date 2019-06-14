Do not crumble under pressure: HDK to bureaucrats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his closing remarks at the conference of District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed that bureaucrats should do their jobs diligently and not come under any ‘influence’. “I know it is part of the system that elected representatives pressurise officials. But when it comes to implementing policies, please do not compromise.

Do you work honestly and don’t bow to influence,” Kumaraswamy said. The two-day conference of DCs and CEOs was overseen largely by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar. More than 150 issues pertaining to all departments were discussed with ministers and officials concerned. While a host of decisions and directions were taken, 45 issues including drought situation, e-governance, social welfare, manufacturing, sugarcane dues, farming distress, drinking water supply etc were the highlights of the meeting.

Officials have been asked to tackle water crisis on a war footing with special emphasis to rainwater harvesting, drinking water supply and conservation. After successful implementation of door-to-door approach to identify beneficiaries for senior citizen pension in Uttara Kannada, all other districts have been asked to follow suit.