Hopes high As Neelakurinji bloom anticipated this monsoon 

HUBBALLI: It happens once in a blue moon. Get ready to visit thefamous hillocks of Chikkamgaluru — which are expected to wear floral carpets of ravishing purple, blue and pink this year. The much-awaited bloom of Neelakurinji flowers is anticipated this monsoon in these hill ranges. Last time it was in 2006, when the hillocks of Baba Budan Giri, Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka, and Sitallyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru witnessed the breathtaking floral spread.

This year, the botanists say that the flowers are expected to come out by July. The last monsoon, the blooms gave Chikkamagaluru a miss. Hence, this time hopes are running high among experts and nature lovers to witness the purple beauties.

Dr B R Ramesh, a plant expert, said that there are different varieties of Neelakurinji flowers and the one that blooms once in 14-15 years in Chikkamagaluru hills is scientifically termed as Strobilanthus kuntiyana. There are other varieties of Neelakurinji which have a blooming cycle of 12-16 years.

"The Neelakurinjis are found in the high altitude hillocks of Western Ghats," he added.

“The Neelakurinjis are found in the high altitude hillocks of Western Ghats. The plant lifespan is about 15 years and once the flowering occurs, the plant withers and dies. The plant has multiple shoots and colourful petals. Depending on the pigmentation, pink, purple and blue-coloured flowers bloom on the grassland part of the hillocks,” he said.

G Veeresh, wildlife conservationist from Chikkamagaluru, called for measures to ensure that these rare flowers are not disturbed by unruly tourists.“Sometimes the rare plants are plucked and such things must be regulated. We call upon the administration to gear up to handle the possible tourist rush if the Neelakurinji blooms this monsoon,” he said.

Last year, hundreds of tourists from different parts of the country came down to Chikkamagaluru looking for Neelakurinji. Some mischief -mongers had put upwrong posts of Neelakurinji blooms in the district. Despite the district administration’s clarifications and media publicity, the tourists kept going there in anticipation of the floral treat.

Neelakurinji flowers are mostly found in high altitude grasslands of Western Ghats

Nilgiris, meaning blue mountains, got their name after Neelakurinji flowers

In Karnataka, Kudremukh and Chikkamagaluru witness highest blooming of these flowers

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand and Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra are two other places where these shrubs are reported