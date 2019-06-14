In or out of power, Tumkur's Basavaraju is always on duty

DEVARAJBHIREHALLI By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Defeating former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda may be a career high for Tumkur MP G S Basavaraju -- albeit with a slender margin and helped by rebel Congress leaders -- but the veteran leader has declared that he will hang up his boots by 2024. Popular among the masses even when not in power, Basavaraju has already jumped into work. Every day, hundreds of people throng his home office for either a letter of influence to get a job done, or a seat or job at his educational institutions.

He says his priority is getting the district’s share of 24.5 tmcft of Hemavathy river water from Goruru reservoir in Hassan district, and has already started talking to the engineers concerned. He also has to work deftly to nix implementation of the Express Canal, which Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has planned to channel water to Magadi taluk. This apart, he wants to make Tumakuru city greener, and take part in afforestation every Sunday, between 7 am and 9 am.

The win may have strengthened his position, but Basavaraju still needs to cultivate his constituency. He, like Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav, has an MLA son, G B Jyothiganesh, elected from Tumakuru City in the 2018 assembly polls. Basavaraju, who has lost hope of getting a cabinet berth and has no qualms about it too, feels that he can do wonders for the constituency as a four-time MP and follow up on implementation of mega projects such as HAL’s chopper unit and ISRO’s new facility on which work is in progress.

If these get started in five years, Basavaraju will get all the credit. Starting his career as a local Primary Land Development Board member, he lost the Gubbi assembly seat during the 1970s as a Congress nominee. But his mentor K H Patil, H K Patil’s father, groomed him by appointing him District Congress president, a post he held for almost two decades.

He defeated incumbent LS member late K Lakkappa in 1984 and continued his winning run in 1989 on a Congress ticket. In 1991, he lost to S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP, as Deve Gowda had allegedly helped the latter. After three consecutive defeats, he won the 1999 LS polls. In 2004, he was pushed to third place as he was ailing from a heart problem.

The strong Lingayat leader who once used to claim that the Congress party’s blood was running in his veins, became a B S Yeddyurappa loyalist in 2008. In 2009, he won the Tumkur LS seat on a BJP ticket. But in 2014, he lost despite the Narendra Modi wave, because Gowda had again helped his opponent, S P Muddahanume Gowda of the Congress. In 2019, he took sweet revenge against Gowda.