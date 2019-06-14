Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah blames BJP for fall in GDP, rise in unemployment

Contrary   to the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GDP growth in the country has slipped down to 4.5 per cent, said former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Contrary to the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GDP growth in the country has slipped down to 4.5 per cent, said former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The CLP leader said that everyone had portrayed Modi as a kind of saviour despite the economy taking a hit under him. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Siddaramaiah also raised questions on the Pulwama terror attack.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot question them about the Pulawama terror attack, nor ask about Modi or Amit Shah.” He said everyone, including the media, have projected Narendra Modi as some kind of patriot who can save the country. “But, see what has happened to the GDP of this country. Should we not question the lapses as per the constitutional rights.” he asked.

He charged at the government saying it had failed in fiscal management as India’s unemployment had reached a 45-year high. Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to attack the Union government alleging that the BJP had raised emotive issues to win the elections.

Saying that Modi was not worried over the socio-economic development nor the burning issues in the country, Siddaramaiah alleged that while the BJP had made the Balakot strike a poll issue, in reality they had just misguided people. Asked about former minister Roshan Baig accusing him of hatching a political conspiracy in the IMA case, he said Baig should make this statement before the SIT.

