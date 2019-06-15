Cops will get good news in 10 days: MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with senior officials of the Home and Finance Department on Friday and discussed about implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar committee

report, which has recommended several measures including pay hike for police staff.

The CM reportedly asked for a detailed report on the salaries of policemen, prison staff and Fire and Emergency Services Department to be submitted soon, so that he can discuss the same with the Finance Department and arrive at a decision soon.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Home Minister MB Patil said all aspects of the Auradkar committee report was discussed in the meeting. “We have requested the CM to approve salary hike for policemen and also discussed about promotions of police staff.

If salaries are increased, there will be a burden of Rs 600 crore on the state exchequer. The CM, however, has decided to consider the recommendations and even the Finance Department is positive this time. We will give good news for police personnel within 10 days,” he added.