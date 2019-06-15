Home States Karnataka

Homestays sport ACs in rooms, invite ire of travel experts

 Travel experts have raised concerns over fitting of air conditioners in some homestays in Dandeli.

Air conditioner

Representational image. (Reuters)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Alleging travel experts have raised concerns overfitting of air conditioners in some homestays in Dandeli. Though it is not against the rules, it’s unethical when it comes to homestay tourism in Karnataka, they point out. At least three homestays operating from Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district now have rooms fitted with air-conditioners. These rooms, in fact, give good business to the property owners as the maximum temperature in April and May crosses 37 degrees Celsius in Dandeli and surrounding areas. 

Homestay owners point fingers at customers who demand AC rooms for their stay. “Tourists, who come from metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, often demand air-conditioned rooms. Many times, we have lost large groups of tourists for not having a cooling machine. Hence, we decided to have two rooms fitted with ACs. There is also a marginal increase in the per head costs for AC rooms,” said Murali Kumar, a homestay owner from Dandeli. 

The homestays in Dandeli and surroundings areas charge anything between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per person per day depending on the facilities and locations. The homestays located close to Kali river often have higher tariff. Homestay tourism began flourishing in Western Ghat areas of the state about ten years ago. 

But now the business of homestays is slowly bringing a rift among other players in the hospitality industry. “There are a number of homestays in Dandeli that are running without any legal documents. Some of the homestays are now turning into resorts leaving behind the original idea of homestay tourism. The government gives subsidy for homestays, but levy heavy taxes on resort owners. The homestays today are giving every facility what resorts can offer. Hence, this is creating a rift between some large resort owners and popular homestays,” said Amruth Joshi, a travel writer from Hubballi. 

