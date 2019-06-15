Home States Karnataka

Karnataka docs show solidarity to Kolkata counterparts

The anger over the attack on doctors at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata spread to different parts of the country on Friday with many staging protest in a show of solidarity.

By Express News Service

In Bengaluru, about 250 doctors from Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital and Bangalore Medical College, staged a march demanding justice for doctors who, time and again, face physical and verbal abuse. 

In Hubballi, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other cities too, medical professionals staged protests demanding a national law to curb violence on doctors. 

doctors protest Karnataka

