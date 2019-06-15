Karnataka docs show solidarity to Kolkata counterparts
BENGALURU: The anger over the attack on doctors at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata spread to different parts of the country on Friday with many staging protest in a show of solidarity.
In Bengaluru, about 250 doctors from Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital and Bangalore Medical College, staged a march demanding justice for doctors who, time and again, face physical and verbal abuse.
In Hubballi, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other cities too, medical professionals staged protests demanding a national law to curb violence on doctors.