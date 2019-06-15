KSRTC to issue student bus passes from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KSRTC will issue student bus passes for the academic year 2019-2020 from Wednesday. Students can apply online for passes. They can fill out their details on the online application form on the KSRTC website, www.ksrtc.in. They need to get a hard copy of the form certified by the head of the school/college to avail the pass, a release stated.

The KSRTC has increased the pass fares by around 20 per cent and had issued a press release at 4 pm. Four hours later, following the government’s intervention, however, it rolled back the hike and stuck to the old fare.

BUS PASS RATES

Primary school - A150

High School boys - A750

High School girls - A550

PUC / Degree / Diploma - A1,050

Professional courses - A1,550

Evening college/PhD - A1,350

SC/ST student pass

categories for all - A150

ITI A1,310 for general category students & A160 for SC/ST students