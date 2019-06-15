Home States Karnataka

KSRTC to issue student bus passes from Monday

KSRTC will issue student bus passes for the cademic year 2019-2020 from Wednesday. Students can apply online for passes.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  KSRTC will issue student bus passes for the academic year 2019-2020 from Wednesday. Students can apply online for passes. They can fill out their details on the online application form on the KSRTC website, www.ksrtc.in. They need to get a hard copy of the form certified by the head of the school/college to avail the pass, a release stated.  

The KSRTC has increased the pass fares by around 20 per cent and had issued a press release at 4 pm. Four hours later, following the government’s intervention, however, it rolled back the hike and stuck to the old fare.

BUS PASS RATES
Primary school     - A150
High School boys     - A750
High School girls     - A550
PUC / Degree / Diploma     - A1,050
Professional courses     - A1,550
Evening college/PhD     - A1,350
SC/ST student pass
 categories for all    - A150
ITI  A1,310 for general  category students & A160 for SC/ST students 

KSRTC student bus pass

