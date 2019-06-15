Mangaluru police arrest notorious underworld rowdy Ashgar Ali

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Notorious underworld rowdy Ashgar Ali, who was involved in 9 cases including 2 murder cases and who had fled to Dubai in 2007 on a fake passport, has been arrested.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Sandeep Patil said a police team led by Kankanady police inspector Jagadeesh and PSI Shyamsundar arrested Ali in Uppala of Kasaragod district of Kerala based on credible information that he has come to India. Also, two persons – Nawaz and Rasheed who made fake passport for him have also been arrested.

Patil said Ali was involved in murder of Polali Anantu in 2005 and later Target group Illyas. After fleeing to Dubai, he along with Dawood and his sharp shooter Rashid Malabari and others had hatched conspiracy to kill people. After the murders, he also used to arrange hideout for accused in Mumbai. Ali is also accused of making threat calls to many for ransom.

The commissioner said detailed interrogation will be done about Ali's activities in Dubai and other places.

Investigation will also be done to unearth the fake passport racket in which Nawaz and Rasheed are involved it.