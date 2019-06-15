Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru police arrest notorious underworld rowdy Ashgar Ali

The commissioner said detailed interrogation will be done about Ali's activities in Dubai and other places.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ashgar Ali

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Notorious underworld rowdy Ashgar Ali, who was involved in 9 cases including 2 murder cases and who had fled to Dubai in 2007 on a fake passport, has been arrested.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Sandeep Patil said a police team led by Kankanady police inspector Jagadeesh and PSI Shyamsundar arrested Ali in Uppala of Kasaragod district of Kerala based on credible information that he has come to India. Also, two persons – Nawaz and Rasheed who made fake passport for him have also been arrested.

Patil said Ali was involved in murder of Polali Anantu in 2005 and later Target group Illyas. After fleeing to Dubai, he along with Dawood and his sharp shooter Rashid Malabari and others had hatched conspiracy to kill people. After the murders, he also used to arrange hideout for accused in Mumbai. Ali is also accused of making threat calls to many for ransom.

The commissioner said detailed interrogation will be done about Ali's activities in Dubai and other places.

Investigation will also be done to unearth the fake passport racket in which Nawaz and Rasheed are involved it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashgar Ali Mangaluru city police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp