Newly-appointed ministers yet to get portfolios

Independent legislators R Shankar and H Nagesh were on Friday inducted into HD Kumaraswamy ministry to ensure longevity of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 05:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Independent legislators R Shankar and H Nagesh were on Friday inducted into HD Kumaraswamy ministry to ensure the longevity of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state. With two MLAs taking oath as cabinet ministers, the strength of the ministry has gone up to 33, and one slot from the JDS quota is vacant.  However, the two ministers are yet to be allocated portfolios. According to the buzz, Shankar will get the Municipal Administration ministry while Nagesh will get one of the portfolios held by the Chief Minister.

While Shankar, KPJP MLA from Ranebennur in North Karnataka, is making a come back into the ministry after six months, Nagesh, an independent MLA from Mulbagal in Kolar district, is a first-time legislator. Shankar who was a minister in the coalition government was dropped during the reshuffle after he had refused to join Congress. However, this time around, the Congress leaders seem to have convinced Shankar to merge his KPJP with the grand old party. Hours before the oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Shankar submitted a letter merging his party with the Congress to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah. 

The coalition partners seem to have inducted two independent MLAs into the ministry as they were concerned over BJP’s attempts to woo them, but it is unlikely to end all troubles for the Congress-JDS combine. With over half a dozen Congress leaders vying for ministerial berths, it would not be easy for the party to placate its legislators. For now, Congress has assured its senior leaders of inducting them into the ministry during a reshuffle in next few months. 

On the party move to give importance to independents, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said they have been inducted to ensure smooth functioning of the coalition government. “We are ready for any sacrifice to protect the party. The party will take appropriate decision at appropriate time,” he said.

Not an opportunist 
R Shankar dismissed the allegation that he is an opportunist politician, who had withdrawn support to the government when he was dropped from the ministry. “I am not a sanyasi. I am a politician and it is an opportunity to serve people,” he told reporters. Shankar claimed that in 2018 assembly polls, the BJP and JDS had offered him a ticket and even the Congress was ready to give him a ticket, but that was stopped due to conspiracy by some leaders.

