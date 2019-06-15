Online sleaze biz thrives in Raichur 

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The lure of the online world has caught the eye of sex racketeers in Raichur, one of the backward districts of the state which was once infamous for the inhumane Devadasi system. While online advertisements by sex-racketeers are not uncommon in large cities like Bengaluru, the trend is relatively new in Raichuru but is picking up very fast.

The people behind the racket are posting lurid advertisements online, with details of the range of services on offer as well as the prices. Most often, websites that list ads are being used besides social media pages or accounts as well. Most ads carry a WhatsApp number and ask anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000.