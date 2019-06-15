Railway connectivity tops BY Raghavendra’s agenda 

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Newly-elected Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra is back to work after the election break. The third-time MP with a degree in business management, who runs engineering, management and other educational institutions, is already looking to put his skills to use in the development of his constituency, Shimoga.

His focus, for now, are railway projects. He has approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, requesting her to include the proposed railway satellite terminal near Koteganguru village in Shivamogga taluk in the next budget, and has spoken to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on the terminal. Raghavendra said he is aiming to complete pending projects, introduce new train services to Chennai and Tirupati, and initiate work on construction of an ESI Hospital. Raghavendra, who enjoys a good rapport with ministers in the state government, is hopeful of getting the required sanction for land to execute the railway projects.

Former CM B S Yeddyurappa’s son, Raghavendra is a soft-spoken and mild-mannered politician, who defeated the charismatic former CM S Bangarappa in 2009 to enter the Lok Sabha. When he was MP, his father was CM of the state. This helped him get railway projects sanctioned for his constituency. In 2014, when Yeddyurappa became MP, Raghavendra entered the state assembly by winning the Shikaripura by-election.

The new MP faces a few challenges: Ensuring that the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravathi is not shut down, and the workers left jobless. On a visit to the plant, he assured the workers and people of the town that he would protect their interests, and ensure that VISL provides jobs to the youth. The other is to protect the interests of bagair hukum farmers and stave off eviction by the forest department, while a third is to protect the interests of areca growers. He hopes that the Modi-led government will protect the farming community.

Coalition candidate Madhu Bangarappa of JDS by a margin of 2,23,360 votes and created a record of defeating both son Madhu (in 2018 by-election and 2019) and father late S Bangarappa in 2009