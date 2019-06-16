Dissidence rearing its head in Karnataka Congress yet again?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government appeared to be settling in, despite the drubbing the coalition partners faced in the Lok Sabha elections, there is once again a growing feeling of instability. Questions are again being raised on how long the coalition government will last.

As the list of unhappy legislators grows, there is talk that many are getting together to hold talks, and decide on the future course of action, especially as the cabinet expansion failed to mollify the disgruntled MLAs.

The list of these MLAs includes senior Congress leaders and former ministers Roshan Baig, H K Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and some others. This is in addition to old-time ‘rebels’ Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and B Nagendra.

Hirekerur MLA and known ‘rebel’ B C Patil cryptically said, “The government is deciding things on its own, without consulting others. Time alone will tell what action the future holds.’’ MLA Roshan Baig has been unavailable for comment, having turned off his mobile phone after the IMA controversy. When contacted, H K Patil refused to comment on the instability issue.

Opposition BJP circles too are abuzz with talk of discontent among the coalition MLAs. As Yeddyurappa told TNSE in an interview, “There are about 20 MLAs who are disgruntled. Legislature Committee chairman A T Ramaswamy’s resignation is just an indication of the discontent and dissatisfaction within the government.”

Asked if the government could fall, senior KPCC vice-president B L Shankar said it was not plausible. “It is impractical to consider this at this stage. The BJP has 105 MLAs, and for them to get a majority, they have to get 14-15 MLAs to resign. Is it practical ?’’