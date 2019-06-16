Home States Karnataka

Karnataka-Jindal land deal: BJP leaders taken into preventive custody

The BJP leaders have been protesting for the last two days against the state government for not taking any decision over farm loans, IMA scam and land given to Jindal Company. 

BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa at the Gandhi Statue on Race Course Road in Bengaluru during his day and night protest against the state govt. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of BJP party workers and leaders were taken into preventive custody by the city police on Sunday when the protesters tried to seize the Vidhana Soudha. The BJP leaders have been protesting for the last two days against the state government for not taking any decision over farm loans, IMA scam and the land given to Jindal Company. 

The traffic was thrown of gear around Anand Rao Circle and Shivananda Circle as the protesters blocked the road. The city police who stopped them on Kumar Krupa road took them into preventive custody. BS Yeddyurappa, Shoba Karandlaje, Suresh Kumar R Ashok and CT Ravi were forced to leave. The police also had to mild lathi-charge when BJP leader R Ashok suffered minor injuries on his hands. 

Speaking to the reporters, the BJP MLA said that that police are stopping the protesters when they were trying to meet the chief minister to give an appeal letter. "The government will give biriyani for Congress protesters, while BJP workers will get lathi charged," he said. 

