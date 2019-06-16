Man to give water conservation lesson at daughter’s wedding  

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifty-five-year-old P Krishnamurthy, often talks to people about water conservation. Most of the time, he gets one answer - our money, our water. To enlighten people, Krishnamurthy decided to reach a larger audience in order to bring awareness among people on rainwater harvesting. He chose his daughter’s wedding for this. Hailing from an agriculture background, Krishnamurthy recalled his wedding a few decades back. “Those days, they got water from the lake which was clean and was used for cooking and other purposes,’’ he said.

“Whenever I am out and see a broken water pipe, I make sure to call BWSSB officials to stop it,’’ he said. In order to reach out to more people, during his daughter Meghana K’s wedding with M D Sunilkumar, he had chosen the theme ‘water conservation’. “It is a two-day affair, Saturday and Sunday. I knew Chikkamagaluru-based Farmland Rainwater Harvesting System, an agency that works for rainwater harvesting. They will be stationed with the demo vehicle for both the days. They will tell people how they can install rain water harvesting at their plot or house. We are expecting more than 2,500 guests. Even if 500 people implement it, it serves the purpose,’’ he said.

Krishnamurthy and his wife Uma while distributing the invitation card, had given another separate card about rain water harvesting demo. The couple invited guests to watch the demo at the wedding venue in Rajajinagar.