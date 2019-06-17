BJP to enrol 1.25 crore of Karnataka’s voters

BENGALURU: After a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP is now working on converting its voters into members of the saffron party. Sources say the party is looking at increasing its members from 80 lakh to 1.25 crore in the state alone.

The infighting between the coalition partners - Congress and JDS - has benefitted the BJP in a big way, a source said. “With the two trying to decimate one another, many of their party cadres decided to vote for BJP,” added the source.

BJP received 51.03 per cent of the votes in this Parliamentary polls. BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, who has been appointed as the party’s membership in-charge of the state, told The New Indian Express that they now want to convert this huge vote share into party members. Ravi Kumar said, “Our membership at present is about 80 lakhs in Karnataka. We are now aiming at 1.25 crore or about 20 per cent of the total population.’’

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi said, “The BJP has decided to increase its membership across the nation. We have received a large number of votes in certain areas which are considered A and A1 booths. Where the vote share is not so large, it is category B and places that have extremely less vote share are category C. As a party that wants to serve India, we need to work on increasing membership in the C category booths.”

For decades, BJP has been unable to have a strong base in Old-Mysore region. Ravi Kumar said the party’s membership increased tremendously in Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru,Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar.

To achieve their target, BJP national president Amit Shah and national membership in-charge Shivaraj Singh Chouhan have called for a meeting on June 17 at the BJP headquarters where Ravi Kumar and Jagadeesh Hiremani, co-in-charge of membership, are expected to take part. The party will hold a month-long abhiyan to set things in motion.