Forest Department opens trekking at Ettina Bujha

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: One of the most scenic hillocks of Karnataka, the lesser known ‘Ettina Bujha’ (meaning shoulder of an ox), will now be opened for trekking.The Forest Department has announced that it will regulate trekking at Ettina Bhuja, located at Mudigere taluk of Chikkmagaluru district.Also known as ‘Shishila Bhuja’, the peak looks like an ox’s shoulder. Unlike other famous hillocks in the Western Ghats, the Ettina Bhuja has only one trekking path till the peak.

“The Ettina Bhuja peak has been a favourite trekking destination for long. But the Forest Department had put restriction to ensure safety of the area. Now, we will regulate trekking activities under the Chikkamagaluru division of the Forest Department and Eco Tourism Board. Soon, people can book trekking tips on the website of the board,” a forest official of Chikkamagaluru division said.

The Ettina Bhuja forest area is one of the most important biodiversity spots of Chikkamagaluru district. The Kapila river, which is the main tributary of river Netravati, takes birth in this forest.

The trek to the peak from Byarapura village, where the famous Byrapura temple is located, is a short one. But while climbing from Shishila, which is a regulated trekking route, takes about four hours to reach the peak. Wildlife experts have cautioned the Forest Department about opening one of the pristine and lesser known hillocks to tourists. Dinesh Holla, conservationist from Dakshina Kannada, said many trekking places, which are managed by the Forest Department, lack waste management, and many times, trekking parties have been responsible for starting forest fires.

“Who will regulate unruly trekkers?” asked Holla. “The department must take all precautions to ensure that this part of the Wester Ghats is not littered on the lines of Kodachadri and Kumara Parvata, other famous trekking destinations of Karnataka. Many trekking destinations outside Karnataka are ensuring ‘zero plastic’ policy, but in our state, we are unable to implement it,” he noted.

Veeresh G, a wildlife conservationist from Chikkamagaluru, said the number of visitors should be restricted, and night stay must be banned. “The department must ensure that limited number of people are allowed for trekking. The booking of trekking must be made online,” he suggested.