Forest department to map dryland wildlife in North Karnataka

It has sought the assistance of India’s premiere wildlife research centre, the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: To protect wildlife outside protected areas (PAs), the Forest department will take up a survey of dryland wildlife in the northern part of the state, where these rare habitats, which are due for protection, will be mapped and protected. Finally, the wildlife outside protected areas are getting their long pending due of protection as the department has taken the first step in this direction. It has sought the assistance of India’s premiere wildlife research centre, the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

With the demand to accord protected status to many wildlife areas, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief wildlife Warden Sanjai Mohan said the survey will focus on mainly the drier areas and grasslands which are rich with wildlife. “A survey will be conducted in the drier areas and grass lands in places like Ballari, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Yadgir and Haveri. These places are rich with wildlife,” he told The New Indian Express. He said the department has sought an assistance from WII, which will assist the department in its survey and protection status.

“We are trying to rope in experts like Yadavendra Jhala from WII, who has vast experience in study of dry land mammals,” he said. Well known wildlife biologist, H N Kumara, senior scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) welcomed the move, saying that the survey is the need of the hour. “There is no baseline data of the wildlife outside the protected area, we need a proper data. The assessment is necessary to derive a conservation strategy and make future plans,”he said.

