Heavy rain predicted: Kodagu villages to be evacuated

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy has passed orders to shift people residing at “vulnerable places” to relief centres as a precautionary measure. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority has said that continuous rainfall will lash Kodagu district from June 20.

Following this forecast, DC has ordered the nodal officers to make arrangement to shift residents from sensitive areas (recognised by GSI scientists) to relief centres in two to three days time.

“Based on the list of beneficiaries, three months’ rent amount will be handed over to victims staying at rented houses,” said DC. She has asked the concerned officials to submit a report on the amount released to the victims. DC has ordered the concerned officials to make arrangements for college and schools students from these areas to stay in hostels during this period. The Health department has received orders from DC to shift sick people residing at vulnerable areas to the district hospital. The Gram Panchayat officials have been ordered to keep emergency vehicles including earth movers ready in case of emergency.

A pamphlet including precautionary measures is being circulated to the residents to create awareness, and was released on Sunday. Meanwhile, Madikeri City Munciapl Council has sent notice to residents of Mangaladevi Nagar, Chowdeshwari Nagar and Indra Nagar to shift out of theor houses following the notice.