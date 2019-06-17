Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain predicted: Kodagu villages to be evacuated

A pamphlet including precautionary measures is being circulated to the residents to create awareness, and was released on Sunday.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy has passed orders to shift people residing at “vulnerable places” to relief centres as a precautionary measure. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority has said that continuous rainfall will lash Kodagu district from June 20.
Following this forecast, DC has ordered the nodal officers to make arrangement to shift residents from sensitive areas (recognised by GSI scientists) to relief centres in two to three days time.

“Based on the list of beneficiaries, three months’ rent amount will be handed over to victims staying at rented houses,” said DC. She has asked the concerned officials to submit a report on the amount released to the victims. DC has ordered the concerned officials to make arrangements for college and schools students from these areas to stay in hostels during this period. The Health department has received orders from DC to shift sick people residing at vulnerable areas to the district hospital. The Gram Panchayat officials have been ordered to keep emergency vehicles including earth movers ready in case of emergency.

A pamphlet including precautionary measures is being circulated to the residents to create awareness, and was released on Sunday. Meanwhile, Madikeri City Munciapl Council has sent notice to residents of Mangaladevi Nagar, Chowdeshwari Nagar and Indra Nagar to shift out of theor houses following the notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy rain Kodagu Kodagu villages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp