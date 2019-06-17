Home guard at Malpe beach canes tourist

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A home guard deputed at Malpe beach to ensure safety of visitors has been accused of allegedly beating a tourist from Mandya with a cane, on Sunday. As the sea is rough, entry into the water is banned, which is why home guards have been deployed to keep a watch.

On Sunday, a group of four from Mandya reportedly ignored repeated warnings against crossing the danger line. Irked by their attitude, the home guard allegedly caned the tourist. The argument between the home guard and tourists went viral on social media.

Sudesh Shetty, in charge of Malpe beach, told TNIE that often, tourists from other parts of the state ignore norms. In the rainy season, there is a need for caution as the waters get rough. However, sometimes, visitors under the influence of alcohol do not listen and strict action needs to be taken, he said. “There have been several drowning incidents in the past. Later, it is us who are blamed. So the home guard must have wielded the cane as a last resort,” he said.

Madhu B E, sub-inspector at Malpe police station, told TNIE that the home guard only warned the tourist with a cane, and didn’t actually hit him.