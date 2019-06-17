Kodagu timber mafia kingpin held

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu police have arrested the kingpin of Kodagu timber mafia Kallichanda Noban, and have seized timber worth Rs 1 crore.

On Sunday, DCIB police were on routine patrol and stopped a truck that claimed to carry sawdust. Police had been alerted by sources about illegal smuggling of timber, which led the police to check the truck. This is when they found 46 logs of jackfruit and wild jackfruit timber logs being smuggled to Nalkeri village. Truck driver Rajendra (54) and cleaner Aiyappa (30) were nabbed. Meanwhile, the kingpin, Kallichanda Noban, who was following the truck at a distance was also arrested. Police then raided Kallichanda’s house in Nalkeri village and found 222 logs of jackfruit trees and 63 of teakwood – worth over Rs 1 crore.