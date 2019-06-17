Home States Karnataka

Now, Basavaraj Horatti raises issue of neglecting North Karnataka

There have been allegations that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been ignoring the North Karnataka region.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Horatti

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: There have been allegations that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been ignoring the North Karnataka region. Earlier, it was only about the developmental aspect. However, of late, many have started alleging that the region has been neglected politically too as it did not get a fair representation in the cabinet and there not many there strong enough to raise voice against the glaring indifference.

It is not that the coalition partners have fewer MLAs from the region. Of the total 90 MLAs from the region, the Congress-JD(S) combine has exactly half. However, none of them were given an important portfolio in the cabinet, except M B Patil. Some of the districts such as Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal have no representation, despite having able legislators in both the Upper and Lower houses.

The coalition government’s budget, presented in July last year, faced a lot of flak. Angry party workers and leaders  dubbed it as as a “budget for South Karnataka”.

“Senior leaders Basavaraj Horatti, H K Patil and M B Patil have raised issues pertaining to the region, whether they are in the government or not. However, such strong voices are kept away from the cabinet. Finally, Patil got a place after struggling for so long,” said social activist Ashok Chandaragi.
Recalling how Horatti performed when he was the primary and secondary education minister, Chandargi said, “During his tenure, many government high schools and colleges were opened in the region. To be precise, in Belagavi district alone, 56 high schools were opened.”

He said a lot of teachers were appointed as we during his tenure. Even H K Patil has left his footprint on whichever portfolio he has handled in the past, the activist added.

Horatti said, “I never cared about any position. I have always expressed my concern whenever the government goes wrong, irrespective of the party. Of late, I felt the government has ignored the region in the case of the appointment of an additional advocate general. I raised my voice against it by writing a letter to the Chief Minister. I have done so several times in the past,” he said, adding that he was still considered ineligible to become a minister in terms of both seniority and experience. Political analysts say issues raised by Patil on selling out a large tract of land to Jindal are quite apt.

TAGS
Congress-JD(S) North Karnataka Basavaraj Horatti

