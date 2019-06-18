Home States Karnataka

Committee to look into Congress' poor show

The fact-finding committee will visit all 28 constituencies to analyse the results.

Published: 18th June 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its humiliating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, in which it just managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat, the state unit of the Congress party is now getting down to work to find out the reasons for its candidates’ defeat and what needs to be done to strengthen the party.

While the Modi wave and Congress-JDS leaders’ failure to work as one cohesive unit during the elections are considered to be major reasons for the Congress’s poor performance, a fact-finding committee constituted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will visit all constituencies to analyse the results in details.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader and former chairman of the state legislative council VR Sudharshan will start the exercise from Bidar in Hyderabad-Karnataka, which was considered to be the Congress’s stronghold, but the party failed to even win a single seat in the recent elections.

“From next week, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will visit parliamentary constituencies to get feedback from local leaders, including elected representatives. It will take around two months to complete the task,” Sudharshan said.

The fact-finding committee will visit all 28 constituencies to analyse the results. “We will do a comparative study on party’s performance in 2018 assembly elections 2018 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls” he said. Former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy is the convener of the fact-finding committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 congress Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp