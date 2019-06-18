Committee to look into Congress' poor show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its humiliating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, in which it just managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat, the state unit of the Congress party is now getting down to work to find out the reasons for its candidates’ defeat and what needs to be done to strengthen the party.

While the Modi wave and Congress-JDS leaders’ failure to work as one cohesive unit during the elections are considered to be major reasons for the Congress’s poor performance, a fact-finding committee constituted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will visit all constituencies to analyse the results in details.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader and former chairman of the state legislative council VR Sudharshan will start the exercise from Bidar in Hyderabad-Karnataka, which was considered to be the Congress’s stronghold, but the party failed to even win a single seat in the recent elections.

“From next week, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will visit parliamentary constituencies to get feedback from local leaders, including elected representatives. It will take around two months to complete the task,” Sudharshan said.

The fact-finding committee will visit all 28 constituencies to analyse the results. “We will do a comparative study on party’s performance in 2018 assembly elections 2018 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls” he said. Former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy is the convener of the fact-finding committee.