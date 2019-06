By Express News Service

MYSURU: Suresh (55), a debt-ridden farmer and a fan of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, committed suicide by hanging himself in an Irrigation pump set room. He is survived by wife Susheela (45) and son Chandru (22).

In a video that has gone viral, Suresh appealed to the CM to take up tank filling projects. He also urged Kumaraswamy to take part in his cremation. He also appealed to the money-lenders not to harass his son as he is confident that he would repay his loans.