Govt should stick to agreement signed with JSW, says FKCCI

Shetty said the Federation will submit a memorandum to the government to support industries.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:59 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government should abide by the agreement signed with Jindal in 1995, Sudhakar S Shetty, president, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said here on Monday.
He told reporters that FKCCI had conducted a joint survey with JSW Steel Limited on June 8, 2019, and found that 12 JSW steel and ancillary units are functioning, where 25,000 people are directly employed and 2 lakh indirectly employed.  

The survey also showed that of the total 7,742.06 acres of land, till 2003, only 4,074.75 acres had been transferred. “Now, the contention is the 3,667.31 acres of land, which the government is yet to transfer to JSW. The industry had ventured into 10-year lease-cum-sale deed agreements for every piece of land procured. The revision in rules of 99-year lease-cum-sale deed period by the government is for new projects. The government should not increase rates or impose new rules and alter the agreement clause now. Three governments have changed since 1995 and still nothing is finalised,” he said.

Shetty said the Federation will submit a memorandum to the government to support industries. In January 2020, the government will host the Global Investors’ Meet, and JSW is a fine example of big investors investing in the state, and can be showcased. In the past 10 years, no big industry has invested in Karnataka.

